BOONE, NC - North Carolina Coach Mack Brown met with the media following his team’s 63-61 win over Appalachian State on Saturday afternoon at Kidd Brewer Stadium.

The Tar Heels amassed 567 yards of offense but gave up 664 total yards to the Mountaineers.

Drake Maye was 24 of 36 with 352 yards with four touchdowns and ran 12 times for 76 yards with another score The Tar Heels also ran for 215 yards on 35 carries.

Kaimon Rucker and Noah Taylor stopped Mountaineer quarterback Chase Brice short of the goal line on the two-point conversion play.

UNC improved to 2-0 on the season while the Mountaineers fall to 0-1.