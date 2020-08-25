TarHeelIllustrated - Apprenticeship Behind Him, Richards' Time Is Now

CHAPEL HILL - Asim Richards is enjoying the process. A true freshman in 2019, Richards played a bit part role on North Carolina’s offensive line, appearing in nine of the Tar Heels’ 13 games and playing a total of just 47 snaps. Richards didn’t have a big impact on the line, when considering who he was playing behind, it really shouldn’t come as a surprise. Richards backed up senior left tackle Charlie Heck, who played 865 snaps and was named second-team All-ACC before being selected by the Houston Texans in the fourth round of the NFL Draft. Despite his playing time being severely limited because of Heck’s experience, Richards developed a lot playing behind one of the top offensive lineman in the league. “Charlie, he really helped me, especially a lot last year when I was coming up,” said Richards, who also logged 56 snaps on PATs. “In practice, he told me what to do, how to look at things, what kind of blitzes to pick up, those little tendencies that the defensive players have." With Heck now gone, Richards has been working with the first-team offensive line and is expected to be the Tar Heels’ starting left tackle this season. Richards credits the reps he got in games and during practice as a freshman with giving him the confidence to make the position his own.

Richards closely studied Charlie Heck last fall gtting him ready for this season. (Jenna Miller, THI)

“It’s been fun, honestly,” Richards said about working with the starters. “I actually got to get a lot of reps in practice last year, so I’m actually kind of used to it. I think I got a lot better this off-season, so it’s more fun to play and compete against guys like Tomon (Fox) and (Tyrone) Hopper. I’m trying to get better every day.” Richards wasn’t simply given the starting spot, however, he’s had to earn it and his offseason grind has played a big role in preparing him for the opportunity. “I really tried to work on my set and trying to stay square with it because I still have a habit of opening up my hips,” Richards said. “I think I just bring a lot of speed and athleticism to the left tackle position. Just trying to get those speed rushers to slow down and just try to block them.” UNC Coach Mack Brown has also been full of praise for Richards since fall camp kicked off on August 6. Although it was limited, Brown credits the playing time Richards got as a freshman with giving him the confidence to step up and make the left tackle position his own this season. “Asim was a freshman and he backed up at right tackle, but he got to play quite a bit, and that helped him,” Brown said. “We could have redshirted him probably, but we needed depth, especially when Charlie Heck broke his finger (missing the Appalachian State game) and Jordan Tucker had a hurt knee at Wake Forest, so we got thin fast.”



Richards places tremendous value on all he learned last fall. (Jenna Miller, THI)

Richards’ frame and athleticism has impressed Brown, too. “Asim Richards is 320 pounds and looks great and hasn’t lost a step of quickness...” Brown said. “He’s been very impressive over the last couple of weeks with his quickness and his footwork and the things he can do.” With the season opener against Syracuse still a few weeks away, Richards is working to maitin his starting spot. The Heels’ o-line is full of talent, something Richards knows all too well, but he welcomes the competition. “You want to have competition on your team because that means you have a lot of good players that play and help you during the game, too,” he said. “So, to me, it was just an exciting thing. I get to compete with these guys to get the starting left tackle job, and we still are competing. It’s just a great feeling to have all those linemen that can actually play the position.” Freshman jitters behind him, Richards has learned a lot from his debut campaign and is ready to take the next step in his development. “Now, I’m prepared for it,” Richards said. “I know what to expect now. I’m just grateful I get to play.”



Asim Richards Interview