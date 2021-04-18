TarHeelIllustrated - April 17 Open Practice Observations: Defense



CHAPEL HILL – North Carolina held its 11th practice of the spring Saturday, and for the third Saturday over the last four weeks, it was held inside Kenan Stadium. Media and a handful of parents were allowed in, so THI had five staffers on hand, and most of what we saw from the Tar Heels was a scrimmage that lasted about an hour and 15 minutes. The Heels did drills for about 25-30 minutes before scrimmaging, but it was interesting the reaction from the team Mack Brown generated when he said, speaking into a microphone blaring his words around the stadium, “You have seven minutes to create your edge.” It was as if those few words shot a spark through the guys and intensity picked up. It was already pretty high as it was. It should also be noted that quite a few former players were on hand, most of whom are currently in the NFL or have played in the league. They were Mitch Trubisky, Cole Holcomb, Landon Turner, Jake Bargas, Austin Proehl, and Nathan Elliott. Here are our observations about UNC’s defense. We already posted our thoughts on the offense:



Power Echols (23) and Ra Ra Dillworth (11) are making strikes at linebacker. (Jenna Miller/THI)

*The first group I watched in drills were the middle linebackers. They worked on a variety of things, from catching sharp passes thrown right at them to recovering fumbles. This is an athletic group that has high-end potential. Jeremiah Gemmel is impressive every time I watch him. He’s vocal but also leads by example. UNC fans need to appreciate what he brings to the table each and every day, much of which we don’t even see, but it’s there. One thing that stood out today during the drills and when watching the scrimmage was how Ra Ra Dillworth and Power Echols don’t look as much like freshmen anymore. They do, and it was their 11th college practice, but they didn’t appear as raw as three weeks ago when we were inside for practice the first time. The order the LBs went in the drills: Gemmel, Eugene Asante, Khadry Jackson, Cedric Gray, Dillworth, and Echols. Echols and Dillworth were with the twos during the scrimmage mainly because Gemmel and Asante did not get any reps. Again, going up against the second-team offensive, the two true freshmen didn’t appear overwhelmed or look out of place. They didn’t make a bunch of plays, but this is a process. Gray and Jackson were with the ones on defense.

*The hybrids are an interesting group and one that could have excellent depth by the time October arrives. Tomon Fox did not do any drills when I watched and he only got a few reps during the scrimmage, so going first in the drills again was Kaimon Rucker, who went first last week even when Fox was participating. We have raved about Rucker already this spring, but why not do so again? He is athletic and moves well laterally as well as ahead and backwards. He can move in all directions plus he can get right outside a tackle and get to the QB. After seeing the Heels for three practices now and hearing what Mack Brown, Jay Bateman and some teammates have said, Rucker is going to play a lot of football this spring. The order in the drills: Rucker, Chris Collins, Tyrone Hopper, Alex Nobles, and Ethan West. With the ones in the scrimmage were mainly Rucker and Collins, though Hopper got a few reps in. Hopper, Collins and Rucker also got reps with the twos, and aside from Fox, they were the main hybrids that got in during the scrimmage.



Myles Murphy (88), Clyde Pinder (55) , and Jahlil Taylor (52) have had good springs. (Jenna Miller/THI)

*As noted in the offensive observations, the OL and DL had an intensely competitive drill right before the start of the scrimmage. Myles Murphy, who told us last week his mission this offseason has been to get healthier, quicker, and stronger, beat Marcus McKethan on one rep. It was impressive. Murphy made some plays in the scrimmage, too. Jahlil Taylor, whom we have heard about quite a bit of late as one of the surprises of the spring, got the best of Quiron Johnson showing his improved quickness getting off the snap really well and then driving Johnson back. Had there been a QB looking to throw, Taylor would have gotten to him. Mack Brown singled out Taylor one time getting a sack during the scrimmage. It appeared heading into the spring Taylor might be the eighth or ninth player in that group, but it is possible he has climbed past a few guys. We have talked about Jahvaree Ritzie a lot and will do so here again. He is awfully impressive, and after seeing him for three practices, it is hard to imagine Ritzie not getting on the field this fall and helping the Tar Heels. He was at it again in the scrimmage making several impressive plays. On one occasion, he drilled Caleb Hood behind the line of scrimmage. You could hear the pads pop, and a second later could hear Mack Brown blurt into his mic, “Good play, 5.” Ritzie wears number five. The first unit on D up front included Kevin Hester, Murphy, and Taylor. The second unit included Ritzie, Keeshawn Silver, and Clyde Pinder.

Don Chapman has been getting work lately at nickelback. (Jenna Miller/THI)