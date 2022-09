CHAPEL HILL – While North Carolina’s struggles in its defensive secondary have generated the most attention of Tar Heel concerns through the first three weeks, offensive coordinator Phil Longo offered up something else worth monitoring.

During his weekly press conference Monday in advance of UNC’s home game Saturday versus Notre Dame, Longo was asked what he was most pleased with about his offensive line, and also what concerned him the most. The latter really wasn’t such a surprise, especially after crunching the numbers.