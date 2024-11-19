Premium content
Arenas-Michel Talks Carolina Offer and Visit
Lee Wardlaw
Tar Heel Illustrated

Jayden Arenas-Michel is a 6-foot-4, 265-pound class of 2026 defensive lineman from Baylor School in Chattanooga, TN.

And Arenas-Michel, tendered an offer from the Tar Heels during his visit to Chapel Hill for the Wake Forest game. UNC joins Boston College in the race for Arenas-Michel's early recruitment.

Originally from Dalbé-Viau High School in Montreal, Quebec, Arenas-Michel transferred to Baylor this season.

He turned in a strong performance in 2024, recording 34.5 tackles, 13.5 tackles for loss, 13 sacks, five pass-break ups, and one forced fumble for the powerhouse program who has several players being recruited to play in the Power Four.

Arenas-Michel talked all things Tar Heels in an exclusive with THI. Here is everything he had to say about Carolina:

Note: Former UNC DB Patrice Rene was also from the Montreal area.


