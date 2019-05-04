Tommy Thigpen was born in El Dorado, AR, and spent the first 16 years of his life there before moving to Potomac, VA, which is in the outer reaches of the Washington, D.C., suburbs.

From there, he was heavily recruited by Mack Brown to the University of North Carolina. The decision to attend UNC propelled Thigpen to a long and successful career in football.

First, he was a star player for the Tar Heels almost right away, and later he’s been one of the more highly regarded recruiters in major college football, a 25-year career that has included three stops at his alma mater, including his current post as Carolina’s co-defensive coordinator and linebackers coach.

As a player for Brown, Thigpen started for four seasons amassing 409 tackles, 32 for a loss of yardage, including 14 sacks, and being named to the All-ACC team three times, including the first-team in 1991, his junior year.

“Tommy is as good a linebacker as there is in college football,” Brown said prior to the 1992 season. “He has dominant speed with the ability to hit. He can hit you in the open field, close from behind, or cover backs out of the backfield. He can run full speed and not slow down to hit. It is a very special player who does not have to break down to hit and Tommy is one of the very best.”