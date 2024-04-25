Until the rules regarding honored jerseys at North Carolina are amended, and it’s likely that will soon happen, debate will rage on about whether or not Armando Bacot’s number “5” should be up there.

The sticklers don’t want any alterations, but tweaking the qualifications have occurred before, and may well again. As it stands, Bacot did not achieve any of the necessary honors to get his jersey up there, even though he’s a three-time first-team All-ACC selection, a third-team All-American, an NCAA Tournament East Region MOP, an ACC All-Defensive team selection, UNC’s all-time leading rebounder (did that in his fourth season), UNC’s all-time leader in double-doubles (did that in his fourth season), and now the program’s second all-time leading scorer.