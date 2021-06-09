Armando Bacot was North Carolina’s best and most consistent player last season, and with seven double-doubles on the year, he also produced more big-time performances than any other Tar Heel.

The 6-foot-10 forward from Richmond, VA, led UNC with 12.3 points and 7.8 rebounds per game. He shot 62.8 percent from the field and was at 66.1 percent (84-for-127) from the free throw line. Bacot also handed out 23 assists on the season, turned over the ball 41 times, blocked 26 shots, and had 19 steals.



