The final chapter of Armando Bacot’s North Carolina career concluded when the Tar Heels lost to Alabama in the Sweet 16 of the West Region.

Bacot went down fighting scoring 19 points and grabbing 12 rebounds for the 87th double-double of his magnificent career. It wasn’t enough, as the Heels’ season ended at 29-8.

For Bacot, his time at UNC didn't include winning a national championship, though UNC came so close, leading Kansas by 15 points at halftime of the national title game two years ago. But this wasn’t a lost season by any means for Bacot.