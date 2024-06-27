North Carolina’s all-time leading rebounder and second all-time scorer is headed to Salt Lake City to begin his professional basketball career.

Armando Bacot, a 6-foot-10 native of Richmond, VA, signed an Exhibit 10 contract with the Utah Jazz on Thursday evening after going undrafted in the two-round NBA Draft. An Exhibit 10 contract is a one-year deal that allows NBA teams to bring players to training camp. It also enables team to move an Exhibit 10 player to a two-way deal, which would them guarantee $580, 272 next season, according to SportsClassroom.com.

Bacot averaged 14.5 points and 10.3 rebounds per game this past season, his fifth at UNC. He finished with a double-double on the season for the third straight year. He shot 54% from the floor, made 4 of 10 from the perimeter, was at 78.1% from the free throw line, and handed out 1.5 assists per contest.

He was Second-Team All-ACC, as voted by the league, and First-Team for the third straight year voted by the Associated Press. He also made the ACC’s all-defensive team this past season, too. Bacot left UNC as one of its more statistically accomplished players and one of its more decorated, as well.

“It’s a great feeling because I didn’t have any expectations after my freshman year,” Bacot replied when asked about his career marks. “I didn’t even know if I’d be good enough to play in the ACC.”

A few of his milestones and accolades:

-2,347 points (second all-time at UNC)

-1,715 rebounds (first all-time at UNC)

-87 double-doubles (tying NCAA record)

-Eight double-doubles in NCAA Tournament play ties him with Antawn Jamison for UNC’s most ever

-Set UNC single-season records in 2021-22 with 511 rebounds, 31 double-doubles, five 20-rebound games (tied), 32 games with 10 or more rebounds, rebounds in an NCAA Tournament and rebounds by a Tar Heel in the Elite 8, national semifinal and championship games.

-Team solo or co-MVP each of the last four seasons

-First-Team All-ACC (either by ACC media or AP) the last three seasons

-Two-time third-team All-America

“Playing at a school like this was the best experience,” he said. “Tough to go out like this because we had high aspirations for this year. But me, I wouldn’t trade anything.”