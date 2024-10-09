As Jackson's Next Phase is Here, the Mental Side is His Focus

CHAPEL HILL - Reaching the NBA has been a lifelong goal for North Carolina guard Ian Jackson, who was ranked as a top-10 recruit from the time he was a sophomore in 2021 to his arrival in Chapel Hill this past summer.

In fact, it’s part of the reason Jackson committed to head coach Hubert Davis and the Tar Heels in January 2023.

Between the UNC coaching staff, there are 18 years and 813 games of NBA experience, including Davis, who amassed a 12-year career as one of the best sharpshooters in the league.

Jackson’s longevity among the nation’s best recruits make him a prime candidate to enter the 2025 NBA Draft, just the tip of the iceberg for his professional aspirations.

“Rankings were not what I was striving for, I was striving to have a good career and a long career in the NBA,” said Jackson. “I still didn’t reach that so now I’m still striving, I’m still pushing. The rankings were cool, but that’s not where I really wanted to stop at.”

Even as the Tar Heels’ highest-ranked recruit since Cole Anthony in 2019, Jackson is adjusting to the learning curve that comes with the introduction to college basketball. For the Bronx, NY, native, catching up with the game’s nuances, particularly on the mental side, have provided the biggest challenge.

“It’s not been as hard as it may seem, but it’s definitely been challenging, just different thought processes about the game, thinking about the game a little more, that’s been challenging,” said Jackson. “Physically, I’ve been fine, but just thinking [about] the game and trying to be a student of the game.”

Jackson’s self-scouting report emphasizes his ability to score at all three levels, an attribute that hasn’t always been in his repertoire. Outside shooting was Jackson’s most glaring weakness entering the collegiate ranks, shooting just north of 28 percent from three-point range as a senior.