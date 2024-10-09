As Jackson's Next Phase is Here, the Mental Side is His Focus

CHAPEL HILL - Reaching the NBA has been a lifelong goal for North Carolina guard Ian Jackson, who was ranked as a top-10 recruit from the time he was a sophomore in 2021 to his arrival in Chapel Hill this past summer.
In fact, it’s part of the reason Jackson committed to head coach Hubert Davis and the Tar Heels in January 2023.
Between the UNC coaching staff, there are 18 years and 813 games of NBA experience, including Davis, who amassed a 12-year career as one of the best sharpshooters in the league.
Jackson’s longevity among the nation’s best recruits make him a prime candidate to enter the 2025 NBA Draft, just the tip of the iceberg for his professional aspirations.
“Rankings were not what I was striving for, I was striving to have a good career and a long career in the NBA,” said Jackson. “I still didn’t reach that so now I’m still striving, I’m still pushing. The rankings were cool, but that’s not where I really wanted to stop at.”
Even as the Tar Heels’ highest-ranked recruit since Cole Anthony in 2019, Jackson is adjusting to the learning curve that comes with the introduction to college basketball. For the Bronx, NY, native, catching up with the game’s nuances, particularly on the mental side, have provided the biggest challenge.
“It’s not been as hard as it may seem, but it’s definitely been challenging, just different thought processes about the game, thinking about the game a little more, that’s been challenging,” said Jackson. “Physically, I’ve been fine, but just thinking [about] the game and trying to be a student of the game.”
Jackson’s self-scouting report emphasizes his ability to score at all three levels, an attribute that hasn’t always been in his repertoire. Outside shooting was Jackson’s most glaring weakness entering the collegiate ranks, shooting just north of 28 percent from three-point range as a senior.
Improving his success from beyond the arc has been the focal point of his offseason work, as his game has earned rave reviews from Davis.
“He’s gifted. His ability in the open court to do a number of different things, it’s real. The speed and athleticism, being able to attack the basket, to shoot from three,” said Davis. “He’s always loved to play an up tempo style pace and it’s one of the many reasons why I think he decided to come here. He’s gonna fit in great out there on the floor with Elliot, Drake, Seth, and RJ.”
Jackson joins one of the best backcourts in the nation, giving UNC its most talented group of guards under Davis.
With one basketball for the plethora of capable guards, part of the focus early on in practice has been to understand one another.
“I feel like we all equally understand each other, we all get the ball into each other’s hands,” said Jackson. “We all know that we’re all threats with the ball in our hands so we try to equally feed each other and we’ll figure it out.”
Whether it's Jackson’s NBA aspirations, RJ Davis looking to replicate his All-American campaign from a season ago, or Elliot Cadeau’s presumed sophomore leap, there are plenty of individual goals to go around in Chapel Hill.
But, even as a freshman, Jackson is focused on the team and their collective goals, even if it means increased playing time off the ball.
“If we get to our team goals and [are] winning, individually we’re all going to be fine. Keeping the main thing the main thing and that is winning right now,” said Jackson. “It’s kind of my thought process about it. If we win, everything’s going to be good.”
Winning is second nature to Jackson, who guided Cardinal Hayes to a state title in 2021, and it's what he wants to contribute to in what will likely be a brief stint with the Tar Heels.
“[I plan on] just being Ian Jackson, just being me,” said Jackson. “Impacting winning and doing whatever I can do to win.”
His first opportunity comes in the season opener on Nov. 4 when UNC hosts Elon.