As Of Now, UNC-UCLA Still On

CHAPEL HILL – For now, North Carolina’s highly anticipated game versus No. 4 UCLA this Saturday in Las Vegas is on.

The Bruins’ home game Wednesday night versus Alabama State was canceled about an hour before the scheduled tip because head coach Mick Cronin was forced to enter COVID protocol, thus putting into question UCLA’s game versus UNC.

Carolina Coach Hubert Davis met with the media Thursday morning, but beforehand, program spokesman Steve Kirschner updated where things are at this time. The program is monitoring the situation, but as of now, the Tar Heels will move forward as planned.

“Obviously, we’re aware that last night UCLA did not play its game due to COVID health and safety protocols…,” Kirshner said. “As of right now, we’re playing UCLA, and we’re going to practice today after this to get ready to play UCLA and go to Las Vegas with every intention of playing UCLA.

“If that changes, I will let you know. Clint Gwaltney, who handles our schedule with Coach Davis, he’s been in touch with UCLA officials last night… Clint will be un touch with them later today.”

The Tar Heels and Bruins are slated to tip off at 3 PM EST on Saturday in Las Vegas/ The game is part of the CBS Sports Classic, which also includes Kentucky facing Ohio State in the second game.

If the game is postponed, it is possible UNC could quickly schedule a replacement game for this weekend, but as of now, there are no indications the program is working on a contingency plan.

