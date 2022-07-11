As Season Nears, Rankings & Predictions Are Coming Out

Preseason college football magazines hit the shelves not too long ago, and with them and the online publications' previews, come the always anticipated conference predictions and national rankings.

Of course, the most noteworthy league picks are revealed after media days, which for the ACC is July 20 and 21 in Charlotte, formally known as the ACC Kickoff.

On tap those two days will be questions about the coming season, as always, but also the future of the ACC. Closer to home, however, with our focus here the North Carolina Tar Heels, we decided to take a peak at some of the preseason predictions that are out to glean how the various services view Mack Brown’s team, as the opener is just more than six weeks away.

Carolina kicks off its season August 27 at home versus FCS member Florida A&M before traveling to Appalachian State and Georgia State. An open date is followed by a home game versus Notre Dame, and then its ACC contests the rest of the way.

As for the Atlantic Coast Conference, the Tar Heels are ranked fourth overall and second in the Coastal Division by ESPN FPI, its computer model that produces rankings and projections. In addition, Athlon has the Heels third in the Coastal, and On3 has UNC sixth in the ACC in its power rating, including third in the Coastal.

SI’s Fan Nation HQ has the Tar Heels third in the Coastal and sixth in its ACC power ratings.