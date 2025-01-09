As the Arc on Davis' Shot Improves, so do His Numbers

Taking a minute to glance back at some of North Carolina’s earlier basketball games this season, and something stands out about RJ Davis’ shot. It was flat.

His feet were often a bit awkward, even at times the right foot was too far out front. The shots looked rushed and he was admittedly working on his headspace.

But that appears to have changed and last season’s ACC Player of the Year is working toward that form again. The narrative hasn’t taken notice yet, but the numbers have, and they simply don’t lie.

“Yeah, I’ve been watching a lot of film of my jump shots,” Davis said after the Tar Heels’ win over SMU at home Tuesday night. “Big (Sean) May actually sent me clips of my shot from this year just so I can critique myself and when shots are going in, when shots are not.

“I felt like the beginning of the year I was rushing my shot rather than just shooting the basketball. Being patient with it. I felt like I was pressing a little bit.”

Davis hasn’t yet found the consistency he wants and needs, but the signs are there it's coming. He was 5-for-10 from the perimeter against Campbell four games ago and then 3-for-6 from outside against SMU. He scored 23 and 26 points in those games, too, respectively.

The combined 1-for-8 at Louisville and Notre Dame in between weren’t because the shot was flat, he simply missed as UNC’s second all-time leading scorer continues search for the right touch.

Gauging Davis’ growth clearly indicates more than an uptick in his accuracy aided by a shot with more arc and less stress when released.

He says the Florida game is when the old feeling starting returning, and tracing everything back to that game reveals a dramatic shift in accuracy.