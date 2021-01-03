TarHeelIllustrated - Asante Just Fine In First Start

MIAMI GARDENS, FL – Eugene Asante finally got his chance Saturday night, and he acquitted himself just fine.

The sophomore linebacker had been waiting his turn behind first-team All-ACC linebacker Chazz Surratt the last two seasons, but with Surratt opting out to concentrate on preparing for the NFL draft, Asante got the call.

And all he did was lead the Tar Heels with 10 tackles, seven of which were solos, and he displayed the sideline-to-sideline speed, the explosiveness into gaps, and a tenacity for finding the ball and meeting the ball in the Tar Heels’ 41-27 loss to No. 5 Texas A&M in the Orange Bowl at Hard Rock Stadium.

“You start looking at Eugene Asante, I thought he did a good job tonight,” UNC Coach Mack Brown said. “Did he mess some things up? Of course he did because he hasn't played, but he showed that he's got a chance to be a really good player.”

Defensive coordinator Jay Bateman raved about Asante during August camp, assuring he would get on the field and contribute whenever called on. But those opportunities were slim, not because Asante wasn’t panning out, it was more because Surratt was so good.

Bateman admitted last week it was just too hard to remove Surratt from games, so he rarely did. But Asante never complained and prepared each week like he was the starter. He logged just 93 snaps at linebacker all season, but nobody would have guessed it by his performance.

“Eugene played great,” fellow linebacker and seasoned veteran Jeremiah Gemme said. “Every time I sent something back or spilled, he was always right behind me to sit there and make the play.