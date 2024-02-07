Justin Rowe is a 3-star class of 2025 athlete who attends The Asheville School in Asheville, NC.

Rowe was at North Carolina this past weekend visiting the facilities, the coaching staff, and taking in the Tar Heels’ basketball game versus Duke.

Recruited by UNC as a linebacker, Rowe continues building a relationship with linebackers coach Tommy Thigpen.

At 6-foot-3 and 190 pounds, Rowe has also been offered by Michigan, Virginia Tech, Missouri, Syracuse, SMU, and NC State among others.

THI caught up with Rowe earlier this week to learn about his visit, and here is that conversation: