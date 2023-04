The uncertainty that revolves around North Carolina Basketball is certainly evident. Besides not qualifying for the NCAA Tournament, six players have left via the transfer portal.

All of those factors have led to lots of questions, about the upcoming roster, and the playing style that Hubert Davis truly wants to run. In fact, we have had so many questions that it will take at least two mailbags to address all of the interest.

Once again, if your question is not in this edition. it will be in the next one. We will answer each and every question. Thanks again for your interest.

Let's get started.