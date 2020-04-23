That Jeremiah Francis won’t be on North Carolina’s roster next season isn’t an enormous surprise, it’s that he won’t be a part of the program in any capacity is, though. He confirmed to THI on Thursday he has entered the transfer portal and is leaving UNC after one season in which he played in 16 games, missing time because of the ongoing effects of knee injuries that forced him to miss the last two seasons of his high school career. That Francis even played is a minor miracle. The original plan was for him to sit out the season and continue healing and getting his basketball skills back to par. But Francis got into a game at Virginia, the Tar Heels’ ninth of the season, and for the next month took on a role nobody foresaw prior to the season. As painful as it was at times, Francis gave it a go and was an important component over a nine-game stretch in which he saw action in eight of the contests, a period that included Cole Anthony sitting out recovering from his own knee surgery. Francis' run began with a home loss to Wofford and ended after a double-overtime loss at Virginia Tech. He averaged 5.7 points, 2.9 assists and was instrumental in the Tar Heels’ win over UCLA in Las Vegas over that month.

Francis' performance againsy UCLA earned him a spot in the postgame presser. (THI)

“I like the fact that he’s out there,” UNC Coach Roy Williams said, following UNC’s loss at Gonzaga on Dec. 18. “He’s trying really hard. (His) conditioning is not very good. I guess he’s up to eight practices in three years. “You like the fact that the kid’s out there being able to play considering all of the negative things he’s been going through.” Three days later, in a win over the Bruins, Francis secured his high scoring game as a Tar Heel, netting 12 points, which included a 9-for-10 effort at the free throw line, most of which came down the stretch the help Carolina seal the victory. In the stretch overall, he was just 12-for-56 from the field in the eight-game stretch, including only 4-for-17 from 3-point range. He was 17-for-24 from the free throw line. His importance to the team during that period was more as a somewhat stabilizing force on the court, a point guard who got the team into its sets and ran the freelance offense. He also inspired his teammates because of his grind and desire to help in any way he could. “Every day I’m just trying to get better in practice, just going hard in practice,” Francis said in December. “Nobody’s perfect, so just keep getting better, that’s what I tell myself every day. I’ve got a long, long four years ahead of me and I’m going to do whatever coach asks me to do to the best of my ability.”

Francis averaged 3.3 points and 13.6 minutes in the 16 games he played. (Jenna Miller, THI)