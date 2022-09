Ty Adams, a 2-star athlete from Swainsboro (GA) High School, has flipped his verbal commitment from East Carolina to play football at North Carolina on Sunday night.

Adams, who is 5-foot-11 and 173 pounds, took an official visit to UNC this weekend for the Notre Dame game. He also attended the Tar Heels’ home opener against Florida A&M.

He received an offer back in August from UNC cornerback coach Dre’ Bly and the relationship has grown since that point.