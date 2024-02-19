Evan Haynes is a 6-foot-3, 190-pound wide receiver of Fellowship Christian School in Roswell, GA, who is being recruited by Lonnie Galloway to join North Carolina's wide receiver room of the future for the Class of 2025 cycle.

He received his first offer from Georgia Tech last May, and UNC quickly followed up in June. Since then, his recruitment has continued to grow with numerous offers, including from Duke, Kansas, Miami, Minnesota, Wake Forest, Virginia, Georgia Tech and South Florida.

Haynes, who is high on Carolina, was on campus earlier this month, touring the facilities, meeting with coaches, and taking in the Tar Heels’ big basketball game against Duke.

THI recently caught up with Haynes, the God brother of Josh Downs, the No. 4 wide receiver in program history who now stars with the Indianapolis Colts, to learn more about that visit. Haynes returned to campus for the first time since last summer, and he talked more about his big return: