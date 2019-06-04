CHAPEL HILL --- North Carolina will will host Auburn in the Chapel Hill Super Regionals starting on Saturday, June 8 at noon at Boshamer Stadium, the NCAA announced Tuesday afternoon. Game two will be on Sunday, June 9 but a time has not yet been determined. If necessary, game three will be on Monday, June 10 at 1 p.m. All three games can be seen on either ESPN or ESPN2.

The Heels (45-17), winners of the ACC Tournament, swept their way through the Chapel Hill Regional to appear in the 9th Super Regional in school history. All-time, North Carolina is 14-4 in Super Regionals and has the best winning percentage (.778) among any school in the country.

The Tar Heels are 1-7-1 all-time against Auburn, with the lone win coming in the 1978 South Regional in a 3-2 win during head coach Mike Fox's senior year. The two schools have not played since 2003.

Tickets packages for the weekend will go on sale Wednesday at noon. Single-game tickets will be available starting Thursday at noon. They will be $15 for a single game, $30 for full session tickets. Participating university students must present their student I.D. at the ticket window for $5 tickets.

Parking will be available in the Rams Head Deck for $10 and in the Craige Deck for free (levels 5-9). Beginning at 5 p.m. Saturday through Sunday, there will also be free parking available in the Bowles Lot, the Raleigh Road Visitors Lot and on Stadium Drive. Disability parking is available for $10 in the Rams Head Deck. Ridge Road will be closed to through traffic for the weekend.