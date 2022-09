North Carolina’s football team started fall camp before August even arrived on the calendar, but the coaching staff still had time to hand out some offers to prospects.

Overall, the Tar Heels extended offers to seven prospects in the month. Three are from the class of 2023, two of whom are committed to East Carolina, and four are from the class of 2024. The end of the month, and arrival of September, meant coaches could reach out directly to 2024 prospects.

Here are the seven players UNC offered in August along with Deana King’s thoughts: