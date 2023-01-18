CHAPEL HILL – The recent norm for Pete Nance during North Carolina’s warmups before games has been to stand around the perimeter, dribble the ball some, talk with teammates, and even get up a shot or two. That was it.

But when Nance was involved in the stretching, limbering, and full-on in the Tar Heels’ drills preceding Tuesday night’s game versus Boston College, it was not only clear his bad back was feeling much better, but that he might play.

Nobody outside the team knew at the time, but Nance was preparing to play for the first time since leaving a win over Wake Forest two weeks ago less than two minutes after it started. Time tables with lower back injuries are never etched in stone, so while Nance looked no closer to playing during pre-game at Louisville a few days ago than when he suffered the injury, he was ready to roll in the 72-64 victory over the Eagles at the Smith Center.

“I knew before warmups I was going to play,” he said. “It was something I wanted to be super cautious with, because it was something that needed to heal, so being able to sit out the past couple of games, and the past couple of days being completely pain free, I got to practice, and it’s felt great.”

Nance originally injured his back lunging for the ball after one of Pittsburgh’s players swatted it away on December 30. He started several nights later against the Demon Deacons, but he tweaked it when driving to the basket the first time he touched the ball. Nance left the game with 18:12 left in the first half, and hadn’t played until tonight.

"It was great,” UNC Coach Hubert Davis said. “We need Pete, he's another big that can do a number of things out there on the floor and on both ends. I was very happy that he was back in the lineup.”