BLOOMINGTON, IN – Armando Bacot knows all too well about working through debilitating injuries during a basketball season.

One of the bigger storylines of UNC’s run to the national title game last season was Bacot’s ankle, which was injured, re-injured, and re-injured again, worsening each time, at the Final Four in New Orleans.

So, just eight games into the new season, Bacot’s ankle is banged up again, and in Wednesday’s 77-65 loss at Indiana, the senior forward added another ailment to the growing list: his right shoulder.

Bacot blocked a shot by Indiana star Trayce Jackson-Davis just 2:54 into the contest, and immediately started holding his shoulder. He was removed from the game at the 15:54 mark and went to the locker room. Although he played 28 minutes, the 6-foot-10 Virginian said he was significantly limited.

“All I could use is my lower body,” he said after the defeat. “I couldn’t pump, I couldn’t arm guard. It didn’t feel good.”