CHARLOTTE – Rumors have swirled about how North Carolina fared in its not-so-secret scrimmage last Saturday at Florida Atlantic. Wednesday, aspects of what the Tar Heels did were confirmed by the Heels themselves.

Carolina defeated the Owls by nearly 20 points, though the score was not specifically confirmed as the players discussed it some during the ACC Tipoff. But veterans Armando Bacot and RJ Davis were quite pleased with how the new-look Heels performed.

A few notes: FAU returns many of its players that led it to the Final Four last season; and the Owls started four guards, so the Heels embraced the challenge of facing a dribble-drive group, which is exactly the kind of team that has given UNC trouble in recent years.

“We can compete, and I don’t want to jinx us, but we looked real good defensively,” Bacot said at the Hilton Charlotte Uptown. “That was really encouraging for me. I really thought we would struggle against FAU because they had experienced guys, they had been playing with each other, made the run, they’ve got four guards that can all score off the dribble.

“So, I really honestly, going into that game I didn’t know what to expect. But it was real encouraging how we defended, how we played smart.”

The Tar Heels used the bench a lot, and head coach Hubert Davis had a chance to look at a variety of player groupings on the court. And that Carolina didn’t need preseason first-team AP All-American Bacot to produce as he will in the regular season is another noteworthy positive from the team’s trip to South Florida.

“We made a lot of mistakes, I didn’t have a great game, and we won by a lot,” Bacot said. “So that just shows this year we’ve got depth and we’ve got a lot of guys that are ready to play.”