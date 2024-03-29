LOS ANGELES – With .9 seconds left and North Carolina trailing Alabama by two points and Crimson Tide forward Grant Nelson going to the line for a pair of free throws, reality started settling in for Armando Bacot.

UNC’s all-time leading rebounder and second all-time leading scorer was about to see his career come to an end. As he settled in his rebounding spot, Bacot wore this reality on his face.

Heavy chest-moving breathe, wide eyes, and a look away. If he wasn’t fighting back a flood of emotion, it sure looked like it.

“Really, it was a sense of shock…,” Bacot said about 30 minutes later sitting in front of his locker at Crypto.com Arena. “It’s a tough loss, I really don’t know how to explain my feelings right now.”

The top-seed Tar Heels lost, 89-87, and with it came the conclusion of Bacot’s unique career. He played two years for legendary Carolina Coach Roy Williams, three years for Hubert Davis, went through multiple levels of basketball and personal growth, and was at his all-around best this season.

But for Bacot, the emotional current running through his body had nothing to do with rebounds, points, or even wins. It was about a singular loss, this one to the 4-seed Crimson Tide, but it was about a closing chapter of perhaps the most important period in his life.

“It sucks knowing I won’t be able to wear this uniform again,” Bacot said. “I think all you guys (media) have seen me grow up for so long. And me being here in a whole different era of UNC for my five years and everything that happened.