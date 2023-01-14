************************************************************************************** Remember, for just $8.33 a month, YOU CAN BE A TAR HEELS INSIDER, TOO!!! *************************************************************************************** Note: Video of Armando Bacot postgame interview posted below this piece.



LOUISVILLE, KY – When Armando Bacot went to bed Friday night, he texted his mother telling her he didn’t think he would play Saturday versus Louisville. Bacot had spent his time since suffering an ankle injury at Virginia on Tuesday night on crutches before transitioning to a boot. He hadn’t practiced since that night. But when the 6-foot-10 senior woke up Saturday morning, he felt pretty good. Actually, he felt a lot better and wanted to give it a go against the Cardinals. He did, and then some in the Tar Heels’ 80-59 victory at the KFC Yum! Center. The word from UNC before the game was Bacot would start and would be monitored to see how things went, and they went well. Bacot played the first 14:52 of the game, impacting it more than anyone else on the floor to that point. “Yesterday, I was still in the boot,” Bacot said after scoring 14 points and grabbing 16 rebounds in 25 minutes. “We (trainers) had just been working hard. This morning, we got up early and just went through the movements, and it felt good, and I was like, I think I can play.” Bacot didn’t appear as bouncy or quick early on as he had before the injury, and his coach was keeping a watchful eye on his star player.



Armando Bacot played 25 minutes Saturday at Louisville recording another double-double. (USA Today)

“It was kind of difficult in terms of monitoring,” UNC Coach Hubert Davis said. “You don't want to play him a lot of minutes. But if you take him out, he sits and then he gets cold. “I would have taken him out earlier, but I wanted to keep him warm. I wanted to keep him safe and I wanted to play. Because he's really good. Just trying to think about that throughout the entire game, that's something that I was thinking about nonstop.” Bacot’s first points came with 12:27 left in the first half, and was a put-back dunk off a missed shot by Caleb Love, and then he rammed home a jam 31 seconds later off a feed from RJ Davis. And just like that, Bacot sparked his team on a 17-4 run to take control of the game. He grabbed his tenth rebound with 6:46 left before halftime, which is when he hit double-digits in scoring, too. It was a classic Bacot put back. It also gave him 59 double-doubles for his career. But it didn’t seem possible all week. Not to him, not to his coaches, and not to his teammates. Though, they started thinking the big guy might actually go after breakfast. “We had an idea early today,” sophomore guard D’Marco Dunn said. “We didn’t do walkthrough, so we didn’t know until game time when he suited up.” Bacot joked he must have gotten good night of sleep as why he felt much improved in the morning.



Content Loading

Manage privacy settings Embed content not available PGRpdiBjbGFzcz0nc3RfX2NvbnRlbnQtYmxvY2sgc3RfX2NvbnRlbnQtYmxv Y2stLXR3ZWV0Jz4KPGRpdiBjbGFzcz0nY2VudGVyX3R3ZWV0Jz48YmxvY2tx dW90ZSBjbGFzcz0idHdpdHRlci10d2VldCI+PHAgbGFuZz0ienh4IiBkaXI9 Imx0ciI+PGEgaHJlZj0iaHR0cHM6Ly90LmNvL3JhWVZxNzJyeTgiPnBpYy50 d2l0dGVyLmNvbS9yYVlWcTcycnk4PC9hPjwvcD4mbWRhc2g7IFRhciBIZWVs IElsbHVzdHJhdGVkIChASGVlbElsbHVzdHJhdGVkKSA8YSBocmVmPSJodHRw czovL3R3aXR0ZXIuY29tL0hlZWxJbGx1c3RyYXRlZC9zdGF0dXMvMTYxNDMy MDM2MDE2NTQ0NTYzMz9yZWZfc3JjPXR3c3JjJTVFdGZ3Ij5KYW51YXJ5IDE0 LCAyMDIzPC9hPjwvYmxvY2txdW90ZT4KPHNjcmlwdCBhc3luYyBzcmM9Imh0 dHBzOi8vcGxhdGZvcm0udHdpdHRlci5jb20vd2lkZ2V0cy5qcyIgY2hhcnNl dD0idXRmLTgiPjwvc2NyaXB0Pgo8L2Rpdj4KPC9kaXY+Cgo=