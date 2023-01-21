CHAPEL HILL – With six minutes and 54 seconds remaining in North Carolina’s game versus rival NC State on Saturday, Wolfpack center Ebenezer Dowuona attempted a short jump shot but missed.

In position to corral the basketball was UNC senior Armando Bacot, as he has done so many times in his career. But this board was different. It was something he’d thought about a lot lately, in part because he’s been asked about it the last couple of weeks every time a microphone has been in his face.

And because it was historic.

It was Bacot’s 17th of the night, and 1,220th of his career, making him the program’s all-time leader in a statistical department former Carolina Coach Roy Williams always called the most important in the sport.

The capacity crowd at the Smith Center knew it right away, offering a resounding roar of approval. Bacot knew it, too, and was glad to get it over with.

“A weight was off my shoulders,” he said afterward, smiling and wearing sun glasses. “I thought early on I got a good amount of rebounds, then I picked up that second foul. And then I was like, ‘Wow, just try not to get in foul trouble and just try to stay in the game and be aggressive.’

“Then I got lucky. They missed a couple shots, and I got the rebound.”

Bacot snared four board by the first TV timeout, then nothing in the next segment, before ripping down five giving him nine on the night. Then he was whistled with foul number two with 3:49 left before halftime, and he didn’t play again until after the intermission.

His first board of the second half came with 15:53 remaining, and then in a span of 7:30, he pulled down seven. He was screaming toward the record, but was still one away.