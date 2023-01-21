Bacot Has Historic Night Setting Two UNC Career Records
CHAPEL HILL – With six minutes and 54 seconds remaining in North Carolina’s game versus rival NC State on Saturday, Wolfpack center Ebenezer Dowuona attempted a short jump shot but missed.
In position to corral the basketball was UNC senior Armando Bacot, as he has done so many times in his career. But this board was different. It was something he’d thought about a lot lately, in part because he’s been asked about it the last couple of weeks every time a microphone has been in his face.
And because it was historic.
It was Bacot’s 17th of the night, and 1,220th of his career, making him the program’s all-time leader in a statistical department former Carolina Coach Roy Williams always called the most important in the sport.
The capacity crowd at the Smith Center knew it right away, offering a resounding roar of approval. Bacot knew it, too, and was glad to get it over with.
“A weight was off my shoulders,” he said afterward, smiling and wearing sun glasses. “I thought early on I got a good amount of rebounds, then I picked up that second foul. And then I was like, ‘Wow, just try not to get in foul trouble and just try to stay in the game and be aggressive.’
“Then I got lucky. They missed a couple shots, and I got the rebound.”
Bacot snared four board by the first TV timeout, then nothing in the next segment, before ripping down five giving him nine on the night. Then he was whistled with foul number two with 3:49 left before halftime, and he didn’t play again until after the intermission.
His first board of the second half came with 15:53 remaining, and then in a span of 7:30, he pulled down seven. He was screaming toward the record, but was still one away.
It appeared he might set the record after teammate D’Marco Dunn missed a shot with 7:25 remaining. Bacot’s body language as he ran up the court to play defense suggested he should have had it.
“I was just trying to get that weight off my shoulder,” he said about his reaction. “And I am just happy.”
Set the mark 29 seconds later, placing him atop the North Carolina all-time rebounding list with 1,221, eclipsing legendary Tar Heel forward Tyler Hansbrough, who sits at 1,219.
“I think now it’s just sinking in,” Bacot said. “Being able to greet Tyler Hansbrough after that meant everything to me because. Growing up, seeing how great of a player he was, not just at UNC but in college in general; he's one of the greatest players of all time. To be able to pass him means the world.”
Hansbrough, who was courtside during the game, spoke with THI afterward. He had nothing but praise for the 6-foot-10 native of Richmond, VA.
“These are what these things are for, these are meant to be broken,” Hansbrough said. “I am extremely proud of Armando; this is a lot of hard work, and rebounding is never easy. I am happy for him; I couldn't be more excited.”
With the 61st double-double of his career, Bacot also passed by another Carolina legend as the career record-holder in that department. Billy Cunningham had 60 in his 69-game UNC career. Bacot has played in 119 games.
The Tar Heels won their third consecutive game and have taken nine of their last 11 sitting at 14-6 overall and 6-3 in the ACC. The Heels still have 11 more league games remaining before postseason play arrives, and that is Bacot’s main focus.
He was asked where he ranks himself among the best players all-time at UNC, and Bacot quickly replied, honestly as he always does.
“Well, I can't put myself too high because there is still one more thing I didn’t do,” he said, referring to winning a national championship. “If I get that, we will have a different discussion.”