CHARLOTTE – The price of success met Armando Bacot this past offseason, and it continues. But he is just fine with it.

The North Carolina senior forward is one of the most decorated players in college basketball and happens to play for the bluest of blue bloods. Being on the UNC hoops platform is a big deal, and gets plenty of eyes regardless of performance.

But the 6-foot-10 Bacot is coming off a season in which he played at an extraordinarily high level, and helped lead the Tar Heels to the national championship game. With that, his fame soared, so did his cash flow and the expectations for what he and the Heels could achieve this season.

Being a UNC player, expectations are normal. Fame is, too, but the last six months have been different for Bacot. He joked at the ACC TipOff he might attend the North Carolina State Fair in Raleigh with a girl, but might not because they will get a lot of attention, maybe even swarmed.

“Before it was pretty bad, especially in North Carolina and Virginia,” Bacot said about people approaching him everywhere he goes. “But now, it’s a national thing.

“After the Final Four, I went to the Dominican Republic, Pocahonta, and I was getting hounded as soon as I got there. And I was like, ‘Man, okay, I might be a little famous now.’ After the ‘Outer Banks’ thing, people come up to me every day asking about ‘Outer Banks.’”

Outer Banks is a Netflix series Bacot was in, and he also attended the Kentucky Derby, threw out the first pitch at a Baltimore Orioles game, and was all over the map: Los Angeles, Miami, Chicago.