Bacot Named ACC Player of The Week

GREENSBORO, N.C. (theACC.com) – North Carolina junior forward/center Armando Bacot has been tabbed the Atlantic Coast Conference Player of the Week, while Notre Dame guard Blake Wesley earned Freshman of the Week in the ACC’s weekly men’s basketball honors for Jan. 10.

ACC men’s basketball weekly honors are determined by a vote of a 15-member media panel and announced on Mondays throughout the regular season.

Bacot averaged 25.0 points and 19.5 rebounds last week in games against Notre Dame and Virginia. A native of Richmond, Virginia, Bacot was 21-for-31 from the floor (.677) and 8-for-11 from the free-throw line (.727) and set career highs in rebounding in both games. On Saturday in a 74-58 win against Virginia, he recorded career highs in points (29), field goals (12), rebounds (22) and offensive rebounds (9). His 22 rebounds versus Virginia were the second-most by any player in a college game in the Smith Center. The 22 rebounds were the most in a game by an ACC player since Notre Dame’s Zach Auguste grabbed 22 against Duke on March 10, 2016, in the ACC Tournament.

Bacot became the first Tar Heel with 20 points and 20 rebounds since Brice Johnson had 39 and 23 at Florida State on Jan. 4, 2016. He was the first player to record a 20/20 game against Virginia since Wake Forest’s Tim Duncan had 21 and 23 in 1997.

On Wednesday, Bacot posted game highs in points (21) and rebounds (17) at Notre Dame. He now has recorded six consecutive games with a double-double and 11 in 15 games this season.

Wesley was named ACC Freshman of the Week for the second time this season (Dec. 13). In wins against North Carolina and Georgia Tech, the South Bend, Indiana, native averaged 20.0 points, 4.0 rebounds, 3.5 steals and 2.0 assists per game. His seven steals last week were the most by any freshman in the league (second among all players).

He set the tone in the 78-73 victory over North Carolina on Wednesday, scoring 13 of his 18 points in the first half, as he finished the game with 18 points and a career-high four steals.

In the 72-68 overtime win over Georgia Tech on Saturday, Wesley finished with a game-high 22 points, seven rebounds, three assists and three steals. He posted a series of clutch plays late in regulation, including a 3-pointer to put the Irish up 62-61 with less than a minute remaining in regulation. He also provided the acrobatic assist on Prentiss Hubb’s overtime 3-pointer with 2:23 remaining to give the Irish the lead for good.





2021-22 ACC Men’s Basketball Player of the Week Honors

Nov. 15 – Dereon Seabron, So., G, NC State

Nov. 22 – Michael Devoe, Sr., G, Georgia Tech

Nov. 29 – Wendell Moore Jr., Jr., G, Duke

Dec. 6 – Dereon Seabron, So., G, NC State

Dec. 13 – Alondes Williams, Gr., F, Wake Forest

Dec. 20 – Alondes Williams, Gr., F, Wake Forest

Dec. 27 – Dane Goodwin, Sr., G, Notre Dame; Femi Odukale, So., G, Pitt

Jan. 3 – Kameron McGusty, Gr., G, Miami

Jan. 10 – Armando Bacot, Jr., F/C, North Carolina





2021-22 ACC Men’s Basketball Freshman of the Week Honors

Nov. 15 – Paolo Banchero, F, Duke

Nov. 22 – AJ Griffin, F, Duke

Nov. 29 – Paolo Banchero, F, Duke

Dec. 6 – Terquavion Smith, G, NC State

Dec. 13 – Terquavion Smith, G, NC State; Blake Wesley, G, Notre Dame

Dec. 20 – Trevor Keels, G, Duke

Dec. 27 – Paolo Banchero, F, Duke

Jan. 3 – Matthew Cleveland, F, Florida State

Jan. 10 – Blake Wesley, G, Notre Dame



