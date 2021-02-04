TarHeelIllustrated - Bacot On Bouncing Back From Clemson, Looking Ahead To Duke

CHAPEL HILL – North Carolina sophomore forward Armando Bacot met with the media Thursday afternoon to discuss his most recent performance in a loss at Clemson, playing basketball in a pandemic, and to look ahead to UNC’s game Saturday at Duke.

Above is video of Bacot’s full interview and below are some notes and pulled quotes from what Bacot had to say:





*Bacot entered Tuesday's 63-50 loss at Clemson leading UNC in scoring and rebounding, and over its three-game win streak heading in was averaging 18.7 points and had converted 24 of 32 shots from the floor. He also grabbed 24 rebounds, handed out six assists, registered four steals, and blocked four shots. But versus the Tigers, Bacot scored just one point, missed his only field goal attempt, and played only 19 minutes. It was his worst performance of the season by far.

So what did he learn from the game and the importance of being consistent?

“Yeah, obviously that's been on my mind,” he replied. “I honestly can't wait for Saturday just to go out there and just be able to just flush that game out of my head. I mean, I'm so ready. Obviously, I didn’t play as well on Tuesday, but I’m ready for Saturday for sure.”





*How much of Tuesday’s performance was because of what Clemson did to keep him from getting the ball and how much of it was that he just didn’t play well?

“I think it was a mixture of both,” Bacot answered. “I thought they did a pretty good job of just not letting me get the ball and then, when I was getting it, just sending quick double teams. And obviously, my play has been up this year, so that's something I’ve got to get used to. I would definitely say it's a mixture of both. Me shooting one shot, that's kind of ridiculous.

“But, I would just say I’m glad it happened and it's just something for me to learn from and I definitely won’t take any other game for granted.”





*Bacot has been UNC’s best and most consistent player this season, at least up to Tuesday, and when he plays very well the Tar Heels usually win. Does he understand his total importance to his team now more than before?

“Definitely. And especially just on Tuesday, I really noticed that the team is depending on me, I’ve gotta go out there and perform,” he said. “I can't afford to have a bad game anymore because, obviously, my role has stepped up and I’ve just got to do better.

“And that's something I was talking to my mom about, too, and she let me know that I can't let that happen any more, just basically I let my team down. But, we get another opportunity on Saturday and it won't happen.”

And what did his mom say?

“She just texted me after the game and was like, ‘Yo, that was a funky game. I don't know what was wrong with you, you let your team down,’” Bacot said, smiling. “My mom is particularly hard on me, but that's why she is my mom. She's very honest with me and I respect that.”





*All of that said, with or without Duke up next, Bacot says he’s matured enough he expects to bounce back.

“Definitely,” he said. “I would say since last year, I definitely built up a tolerance of just not caring. So, that game was out of my head and it really just motivated me and kind of like just pissed me off for Saturday and I'm just ready to go.”





*On to Saturday’s game at Duke, perhaps UNC’s biggest challenge will be figuring out the best way to defend Duke sophomore forward Matthew Hurt. At 6-foot-10, Hurt leads the Blue Devils averaging 18.8 points and 7.5 rebounds per contest, is shooting 53.2 percent from the field, including 42 percent on 69 attempted 3-pointers.

Hurt’s length and that he can seemingly get off shots from anywhere on the floor regardless of the situation makes him a difficult matchup for everyone in the ACC.

How concerned is Bacot about the Heels having to deal with Hurt?

“I wouldn't necessarily say anything concerns me, but him being such a good shooter and also being able to take it off the bounce, it's kind of tough just having to close out on him and just trying to decide if he’s going to shoot it or drive it,” Bacot said. “So, just trying to decipher between those two will definitely be tough for us. But, I’ve been playing against Matt since like the eighth grade, so it’ll be a fun battle.”





*The Tar Heels and Blue Devils will play for the first time since Feb. 27, 1960 with neither team in the AP rankings, so does Bacot think it’s important the teams to put on a show for the national audience that will tune in?

“Yeah, definitely,” he said. “Especially just for me and all the other returning guys. Just the way we lost last year, we definitely want to go out there and beat them and I've never experienced beating Duke, so it’s definitely something I want to be able to be a part of.”





*He’s only a sophomore, but that’s old on this UNC team, so has Bacot imparted any advice to the younger Heels about the intensity of this game and how it’s just different?

“I think they’re kind of motivated by themselves, just with them playing against all of their peers,” he replied. “Obviously we know all those guys and it's Duke-UNC, it’s something you grow up watching as a kid and it's just surreal playing in that moment. But, it'll be the same for us, but probably from the outside looking in, it will definitely look a lot different. But, we’re fired up.”





*Bacot has been watching UNC-Duke games since he was a little boy, so what is the earliest memory for the Richmond, VA, native?

“I'll say my first real time of me experiencing it and like actually remembering and being into it was probably the (Duke guard) Austin Rivers shot (in 2012 at the Smith Center). That was the first game I could actually remember myself watching and really know what’s going on.”



