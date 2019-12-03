CHAPEL HILL - North Carolina freshman forward Armando Bacot met with the media Tuesday ahead of the Tar Heels’ matchup with No. 6 Ohio State in the Smith Center on Wednesday.

Among the topics discussed were the secondary break, a players-only meeting in the Bahamas and his relationship with junior forward Garrison Brooks.

Here’s some excerpts from what Bacot had to say:





*Through the first seven games of the season, the Tar Heels are averaging just 74.9 points a game, something UNC Coach Roy Williams knows is way too low for his team.

Williams said during his press conference Wednesday that his team’s scoring issues have a lot to do with the bigs not getting down the court fast enough on the secondary break, something he’s been working to improve in practice. (This is noted in another piece here at THI from the presser).

While Bacot’s game has gotten better since the season started, he said adjusting to the pace of place his coach wants him to play at is still a work in progress.

“It’s definitely hard just having to run hard every possession,” Bacot said. “But, it’s definitely something that me and G (Brooks) have been trying to work on and get better at because we know that the offense starts with us running at the front of the rim. It’s something I feel like we did better against Oregon, but it’s something we still have to get a lot better at just in order for us to get our pace back to what it usually is and for us to put up a lot more points.”

So, what’s been a bigger adjustment for Bacot, learning to play against taller, more experienced players or running the floor as fast as Williams needs him to?

“A mixture of both, but probably more of the running part,” he said. “I feel like, in high school, I played against a lot of bigger guys (and) also during the summer playing against pros here, too. So, I feel like I’m pretty prepared for playing against bigger guys.”





*After the Tar Heels’ 73-64 loss to Michigan in the Bahamas last Thursday, the team had a players-only meeting to discuss their poor performance against the Wolverines.



Brooks and senior guard Brandon Robinson led the meeting, which Bacot said played a huge roll in their bounce-back win over No. 11 Oregon the following day.

“We realized that we weren’t invincible and that we could lose,” he said. “After that game, we had a team meeting and we just knew we all had to play for each other. So, I feel like we came out there (against Oregon) and played unselfish and that made a huge difference.”





*Starting alongside Brooks down low, Bacot has developed a close relationship with the junior forward since he arrived in Chapel Hill earlier this year. Brooks has helped the freshman forward understand the importance of doing little things during games that often go unnoticed.

“On the court, he’s definitely simplified the game a lot for me,” Bacot said. "For instance, on certain plays, just leaving my man on my back and staying in that position (and) having him seal (is) just making it easier for me to score.

“Also, being in a better position on the screens, being above it versus trying to chase behind a screen has put me in an easier position. Just little stuff like that, he’s made the game a lot easier for me.”

Bacot also discussed his relationship with the Lafayette, AL, native off the court.

“We hangout almost every day,” he said. “Yesterday, I went with him to the barber shop, watched him get a cut and then we went to get something to eat. We’ve been trying to get our chemistry a lot better but, it’s been good, though. I love Garrison.”



