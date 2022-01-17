Bacot's Big Game Again Earns Him ACC Player Of The Week

GREENSBORO, N.C. (theACC.com) – North Carolina junior forward/center Armando Bacot has been named the Atlantic Coast Conference Player of the Week, while Duke forward Paolo Banchero earned Freshman of the Week in the ACC’s weekly men’s basketball honors for Jan. 17.

Bacot claimed ACC Player of the Week honors for the second straight week and became the first Tar Heel to repeat since Joel Berry II on Jan. 9 and 16, 2017. Banchero was named Freshman of the Week for the fourth time this season.

ACC men’s basketball weekly honors are determined by a vote of a 15-member media panel and announced on Mondays throughout the regular season.

Bacot tied his career high with 29 points and piled up 12 rebounds Saturday in an 88-65 triumph over Georgia Tech. He is the first Tar Heel to record at least 29 points and 12 rebounds in consecutive games since Charlie Scott in 1970 and just the fourth ever to do so. The Richmond, Virginia, native was 10-for-16 from the floor and a career-best 9-for-9 from the free throw line. Bacot recorded his seventh consecutive double-double – the longest streak by a Tar Heel since 2011 – and recorded his ACC-leading 12th double-double of the season. He is the first Tar Heel to score 29 or more points in consecutive games since 2008.

Banchero averaged 22.5 points and 6.5 rebounds while shooting 55.9% from the field in wins over Wake Forest (76-64) and NC State (88-73) last week. The Seattle native scored 23 points on 11-of-23 shooting at Wake Forest and recorded 21 points on 8-of-11 shooting against NC State. Banchero added five rebounds at Wake Forest and had eight boards and four assists in the NC State win. He has scored 20 or more points in three consecutive games and in four of the last five. With seven 20-point games this season, Banchero leads all major conference true freshmen.





2021-22 ACC Men’s Basketball Player of the Week Honors

Nov. 15 – Dereon Seabron, So., G, NC State

Nov. 22 – Michael Devoe, Sr., G, Georgia Tech

Nov. 29 – Wendell Moore Jr., Jr., G, Duke

Dec. 6 – Dereon Seabron, So., G, NC State

Dec. 13 – Alondes Williams, Gr., F, Wake Forest

Dec. 20 – Alondes Williams, Gr., F, Wake Forest

Dec. 27 – Dane Goodwin, Sr., G, Notre Dame; Femi Odukale, So., G, Pitt

Jan. 3 – Kameron McGusty, Gr., G, Miami

Jan. 10 – Armando Bacot, Jr., F/C, North Carolina

Jan. 17 – Armando Bacot, Jr., F/C, North Carolina





2021-22 ACC Men’s Basketball Freshman of the Week Honors

Nov. 15 – Paolo Banchero, F, Duke

Nov. 22 – AJ Griffin, F, Duke

Nov. 29 – Paolo Banchero, F, Duke

Dec. 6 – Terquavion Smith, G, NC State

Dec. 13 – Terquavion Smith, G, NC State; Blake Wesley, G, Notre Dame

Dec. 20 – Trevor Keels, G, Duke

Dec. 27 – Paolo Banchero, F, Duke

Jan. 3 – Matthew Cleveland, F, Florida State

Jan. 10 – Blake Wesley, G, Notre Dame

Jan. 17 – Paolo Banchero, F, Duke



