LOS ANGELES – An era ended Thursday.

Armando Bacot, who has played in more games than anyone in ACC history, took the court for North Carolina for the last time.

The top-seed Tar Heels fell to 4-seed Alabama, 89-87, in the Sweet 16 of the NCAA Tournament at Crypto.com Arena. His 169th however, which was also his 168th start, was the final one for Bacot as a Tar Heel.

“Just so thankful,” Bacot said after the loss Thursday night. “Growing up, even in high school, I never thought I’d get to this point, so to be able to live what I’ve lived through these five years of college has been amazing.

“I mean, everything Carolina; the school, the state, the fans have given me, I wouldn’t trade it for anything. Nothing in this world. I’m just glad I was able to be a part of this for five years.”

Bacot arrived at UNC only months after Luke Maye and Cam Johnson departed. UNC was 26 months removed from winning Roy Williams’ third national championship. And since, the unforeseen experiences and sweeping changes on the college athletics landscape have served as pronounced backdrops for Bacot’s career.

Add in there the second losingest team in UNC history (14-19) when he was a freshman; Williams retiring; Hubert Davis taking over; a surprise run to the national championship game in 2022; then being on the first team in the expanded NCAA Tournament era to start as the AP preseason No. 1 club and not make the big dance a year ago; to winning an ACC regular season title this season, he has seen just about everything.

No Tar Heel has experienced what Bacot has. His unique time in Chapel Hill is worthy of a book some day. And Bacot’s last season is one he will most cherish.

“I think this year for me was the finest year of basketball I’ve had in my life,” he said. “Even though we didn’t win a national championship, and that was a big goal for us; and we were definitely good enough and talented enough.

“The amount of fun we had this year, the (pressure) for basketball going to a school like this is tough. Such a big brand, and at times some things you hear (and) see, and things you go through at a school like this can be tough at times.”