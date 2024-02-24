CHAPEL HILL - North Carolina has lost eight consecutive contests against Virginia in Charlottesville, dating back to 2012. Tyler Zeller finished with a game-high 20 points to go along with six rebounds in the win nearly 4,400 days ago.

On Saturday, the Tar Heels (20-6, 12-3 ACC) will have a chance to not only break the streak, which is the longest for North Carolina at any one arena or any opponent’s home court in history, but also maintain the top spot in the ACC.

Perhaps the biggest factor for the Tar Heels will be how they handle Virginia’s pack line defense. The Cavaliers (20-7, 11-5 ACC) ranks third in the country allowing just 58.3 points per game, while sitting 15th in opponent field goal percentage, holding them to 39.8 percent shooting.

Part of the pack line defense under Tony Bennett involves double-teaming the post in hopes of getting their opponents towards the corner and causing turnovers off of rushed passes.

Armando Bacot’s performance will go a long way in stifling those defensive efforts, as his decision-making can help lead to high-percentage looks and open shots for North Carolina.

Using post players as a passer is one way to mitigate the defensive scheme, and Bacot’s ability to recognize the coverage is coming and quickly redirect the basketball is important.

“It’s going to be pivotal. It’s going to be a huge part of the game,” said Bacot on Friday at the Smith Center. “I need to get the ball out of my hands, but also make the right reads and get guys open and not do too much.”

Letting the ball “stick” in your hands too long can lead to live ball turnovers and an even lower number of shots versus an already slow Virginia team.

“They’re so physical in the way they double, [that] once you hold the ball and they get you in the corner, it’s going to be a turnover every time," he said. "I've just gotta be smart.”

UNC Coach Hubert Davis has seen an improvement in Bacot’s game when it comes to holding onto the basketball and either avoiding or getting out of double teams.

Instead of letting the defense overwhelm him, he has prevented the number of turnovers and rushed passes, giving his head coach even more confidence in him.