CHAPEL HILL - RJ Davis has cemented himself as the frontrunner for the ACC Player of the Year award and Harrison Ingram has emerged as one of the best rebounders in the ACC.

But on Saturday, fifth-year big man Armando Bacot reminded both the ACC and college basketball why he’s an All-American.

Bacot recorded a game-high 25 points to go along with 12 rebounds, as No. 7 ranked North Carolina (20-6, 12-3 ACC) secured a 96-81 victory over Virginia Tech (14-11, 6-8 ACC) at the Smith Center.

“Coming into this game, I knew I wanted to have a great game,” said Bacot. “Me and RJ, we didn’t like what happened over at Syracuse. We did a great job of responding.”

Entering the break with a statline of six points and three rebounds, the Tar Heels possessed an 11-point lead, but made it a point to get back to their bread and butter of passing the ball into the paint.

“We wanted to get inside and make it a physical game and dominate the paint,” said Bacot.

With the Hokies trio of big men in foul trouble, the ball entered the paint to Bacot, and more often than not, ended with a made basket.

“We have Armando (Bacot), the best big in the country, why not give him the ball,” said Ingram. “He’s an All-American. We gave him the ball and they couldn’t stop him.”

Bacot was 8-of-11 from the field, en route to a season-high 11 made field goals, and a perfect 3-for-3 from the free throw in the second half, sealing off his defenders to create high-percentage looks at the rim.