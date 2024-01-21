Bacot's Trust, Discipline Assist Tar Heels Against BC
CHESTNUT HILL,MA – Through 20 minutes of Saturday’s contest against Boston College, Armando Bacot was held scoreless and without a field goal attempt. He pulled down just three rebounds and was whistled for two fouls, playing only 11 minutes in the first half.
Less than two minutes after the break, it appeared his impact on the game would remain minimal.
After Bacot recorded a three-point play and another rebound, he was called for his third foul on a Quentin Post fadeaway.
With his star big man in foul trouble along with three other forwards, Hubert Davis was left with a choice, one that Bacot made for him.
An emphatic thumbs up to Davis signaled his confidence to play a clean half moving forward, and Bacot was correct.
“I told him, if (Post) makes it, he makes it, but we need you in the game,” said Davis. “He was really good after that, so I did trust him.”
The Richmond, VA, native would go the next 17 minutes without picking up a foul, helping guide North Carolina to a 76-66 victory and 7-0 start in ACC play.
Bacot tallied seven points, five rebounds, and a timely assist after his assurance to Hubert Davis. He added in two key blocks and a turnover-free frame for the Tar Heels. He finished the game with 10 points, nine rebounds, and a floor game among the best he's played at Carolina.
“I knew what I had to do,” said Bacot, who helped limit Post to two field goals in the second half.. “I think we all did a good job for the most part guarding (Post) one-on-one when we weren’t fouling, making [them make] tough shots.”
Davis understood the importance of keeping Bacot in the game, or, at the very least, available. And while the box score shows a major contribution in the final 18 minutes, Davis also noticed something beyond the stats.
“It just showed, one, he didn’t get frustrated with the first half that he had. He stayed poised and disciplined on the defensive end,” said Davis. “He continued throughout the game and [did] not pick up that fourth foul. That was huge for us to have him out there.”
For a fifth-year graduate student, who has etched his name into both the North Carolina and ACC record books, it may be hard to impress with an already high expectation.
Yet, as Davis praised Bacot’s performance, he was quick to point out an area in which he had both improved and vastly helped the Tar Heels in the second half: the free throw line.
“I mean, the free throws. The growth in his free throws, it’s just huge,” said Davis.
Bacot attempted four shots from the charity stripe in the second half, connecting on each one. After shooting 65.5 percent from the line a year ago, Bacot is at 80.4 percent (this season. It has become another of his weapons. Among his four makes Saturday included after an emphatic three-point play with 3:13 remaining that extended the North Carolina lead to eight, and all but ended the Eagles’ comeback.
When the pressure mounts and it’s time to step up is when the Tar Heels, including Bacot, play their best. They scored on 10 of their final 11 possessions, three of which included points from Bacot, and recorded their sixth double-digit victory in league play.
“I think in the last eight minutes, especially in games like this, I think that’s where we’re our sharpest and I think you see us execute,” said Bacot.
Bacot attributes part of that success to his teammates, who helped keep North Carolina in it in the first half when he struggled. Despite heading into the locker room scoreless, he was confident.
“I think this year’s been so great when teams try to double me and take me out of the game, I don’t have to press as much this year because I trust RJ (Davis) to go out there and make big shots," he said. "I know Harrison [and] I know Cormac will make those big shots, so just having the teammates this year that I know can make those plays is great.”
Just like Bacot trusts his teammates around him, Hubert Davis feels the same about the All-American, who proved in the second half why he is one of the best to wear a Tar Heel uniform.
“Armando was really good today,” said Hubert Davis.