CHESTNUT HILL,MA – Through 20 minutes of Saturday’s contest against Boston College, Armando Bacot was held scoreless and without a field goal attempt. He pulled down just three rebounds and was whistled for two fouls, playing only 11 minutes in the first half.

Less than two minutes after the break, it appeared his impact on the game would remain minimal.

After Bacot recorded a three-point play and another rebound, he was called for his third foul on a Quentin Post fadeaway.

With his star big man in foul trouble along with three other forwards, Hubert Davis was left with a choice, one that Bacot made for him.

An emphatic thumbs up to Davis signaled his confidence to play a clean half moving forward, and Bacot was correct.

“I told him, if (Post) makes it, he makes it, but we need you in the game,” said Davis. “He was really good after that, so I did trust him.”

The Richmond, VA, native would go the next 17 minutes without picking up a foul, helping guide North Carolina to a 76-66 victory and 7-0 start in ACC play.

Bacot tallied seven points, five rebounds, and a timely assist after his assurance to Hubert Davis. He added in two key blocks and a turnover-free frame for the Tar Heels. He finished the game with 10 points, nine rebounds, and a floor game among the best he's played at Carolina.

“I knew what I had to do,” said Bacot, who helped limit Post to two field goals in the second half.. “I think we all did a good job for the most part guarding (Post) one-on-one when we weren’t fouling, making [them make] tough shots.”