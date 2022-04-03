Bacot Sore, But Ready To Play

NEW ORLEANS – Fear struck the hearts of North Carolina fans for several minutes Saturday night when junior forward Armando Bacot went down with what initially appeared was a gruesome ankle injury.

At the time, UNC’s national semifinal game with Duke was tied at 65-65 and just 5:18 remained on the clock. The game had trended toward an instant classic for 35 minutes, and surely it wasn’t going to end with perhaps Carolina’s most important player on the bench writhing in pain.

It did not, as Bacot, who was helped off the court by a pair of teammates, returned to action at the 4:36 mark, but wobbled some the rest of the way, as the Tar Heels (29-9) defeated the Blue Devils, 81-77, to advance to the national championship game Monday night versus Kansas at the Superdome.

So, a hot topic early in UNC Coach Hubert Davis’ press conference Sunday afternoon was the health of the runner-up for ACC Player of the Year.

“He's going to practice today,” Davis said. “But our practice is going to be very limited. Even if he didn't twist his ankle, it's going to be limited. They did X-rays and they were all negative.



