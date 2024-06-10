Class of 2025 North Carolina quarterback commit Bryce Baker was once again back in Chapel Hill last weekend, and this time, it was for his official visit.

The 4-star class of 2025 pro-style QB, who attends East Forsyth High School in Kernersville, NC, committed to UNC last June, and since then, has been an ambassador to the Tar Heels' program as Carolina makes their pitch to top prospects.

Ranked No. 4 in the state and No. 11 nationally at the position, he was on campus further bonding with future coaches and teammates, meeting with academic advisors, and participating in meetings. Baker talked all things Tar Heels with THI. Here is our full conversation with him: