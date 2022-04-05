Banged-Up Bacot Gave It A Go

NEW ORLEANS – Armando Bacot managed to drive up the tension meter among the North Carolina fans inside the Superdome on Monday night as they waited for him to run onto the court and partake in warmups.

Usually one of the first Tar Heels shooting around before a 10-minute stretching session, the 6-foot-10 junior and his banged-up ankle didn’t make it onto the court until a brief appearance before returning to the locker room.

A UNC spokesman told THI that Bacot didn’t want to test and loosen the ankle in front of so many fans, so he did it in private, and returned to the court to finish warmups not long after. He then proiceeded to play 38 minutes in the Tar Heels’ 72-69 loss to Kansas in the national championship game.

He made a valiant effort, limping, occasionally favoring, and then with 38 seconds remaining, succumbing to the battered ankle. With Carolina trailing, 70-69, Bacot was trying to make a move toward the basket, but appeared to slip plummeting to the floor. He hobbled back down the court before the officials blew the whistle stopping play. His night was over.

“I thought I made a good move,” said Bacot, who was helped onto and off the dais for the postgame press conference. “I thought I really got the angle I wanted. I thought it would have been an easy basket. And then I just rolled my ankle as I was going up…

“It was a four-on-five and I was trying to get back to do whatever I could, even if I was just contesting a shot or do whatever. But I really struggled. I really couldn't put any weight down on my right leg. And I don't know, right then and there I probably knew I was done at that point.”