There are a lot of things going on in the basketball world as February winds down. Recruiting is always on the forefront, especially when Tar Heel fans remember their 2024 class is the top-ranked group in the country.

A free-fall the past few weeks also has many concerned about the current state of affairs plus the long term health of the program.



Lineups, playing style, substitution patterns, coaching philosophy, recruiting, the transfer portal, you name it and this mailbag has it all.

We are also thankful to out great readers who have given us a healthy dose of inquiries. If your submission did not make this mailbag, don't worry. It will make the next segment which will also come out this week:

