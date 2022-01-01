There's no place like a high school gym for the holidays. Some of the biggest prep tournaments in the country are held just before and after Christmas, and some right after. Several players who are involved with the Tar Heel program in one way or the other were on huge stages for at least one of the two weeks.

Simeon Wilcher was at HoopHall East in Delaware this week, while Matas Buzelis was playing at the John Wall Invitational just down the road. G.G. Jackson pulled off a double dip between Las Vegas and Lexington, South Carolina. Meanwhile, Tyler Nickel stayed close to home and continued to make a charge at putting his name in the record books.