If you are into North Carolina Tar Heels basketball, this spring has been an exhilarating as well as an uncertain time.

Within the last 90 days, we have seen Hubert Davis take over for Roy Williams along with changes in the recruiting staff. There have been comings and goings in regards to next season's roster. New offers in the 2022 class have been extended and old ones have been reissued. The whole time we have tried to piece together any clues to what the new on-court playing philosophy might be along with perhaps a new recruiting strategy.



