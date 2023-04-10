While the last week hasn’t been all that newsworthy around North Carolina basketball on the portal front, info did surface regarding the Tar Heels’ 2023-24 schedule.

Three games not previously announced have been confirmed. UNC will open the season at home Nov. 6 versus Radford. Also, UC Riverside will visit the Smith Center on Nov.

17, and the Tar Heels will face Oklahoma in the Jumpman Invitational in Charlotte, though the date has not yet been announced.

Radford finished this last season 21-15 overall and 12-4 in the Big South Conference. The Highlanders won two games in the CBI before falling in their third game. Their best nonconference win was over George Washington of the Atlantic 10, but they fell by just eight points to Kansas State, which advanced to the Elite Eight, and by three points at Notre Dame and 10 at Marquette.

Cal-Riverside, also known as the Highlanders, finished this past season 22-12 overall and 14-6 in the Big West Conference. Of note, UC Riverside beat Portland by 11 points, a team UNC defeated by eight points. Also, the Highlanders other notable games were a six-point loss to Oregon, 29-point loss to Creighton, and 16-point loss to Colorado.

Oklahoma completed its season 15-17 and tied with Texas Tech for last place in the Big 12 with a 5-13 record. The Sooners picked up noteworthy wins outside of league play over Seton Hall, Ole Miss, Nebraska, and Florida, in addition to a shocking 24-point romp over Alabama. It also lost to Villanova outside of Big 12 play.

Nine of Carolina’s 11 nonconference games are essentially accounted for, though specific opponents for the Jimmy V Classic and inaugural ACC/SEC Challenge have not been announced.

So here is the schedule as we know it at this time:

Nov. 6 – Radford

Nov. 17 – UC Riverside

Nov. 23-26 – Battle For Atlantis (Bahamas) <The field: Arkansas, Memphis, Michigan, Northern Iowa, Stanford, Texas Tech, Villanova. Brackets have not been released.>

Nov-Dec ?? – ACC/SEC Challenge <Date, opponent and location not yet announced>

Dec. 16 or 23 – Vs. Kentucky in CBS Sports Classic <Date and location still not announced>

Dec. ?? – Vs. Oklahoma in Jumpman Invitational (Charlotte) <Date not yet announced>

With the maximum nonconference games UNC can play at 11, the Tar Heels have two more games to work with on their schedule.