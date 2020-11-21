TarHeelIllustrated - Basketball Season Preview Podcast: Armando Bacot

THI staff writer Jacob Turner, Director of Basketball Recruiting and analyst David Sisk and Publisher Andrew Jones take a deep dive into North Carolina sophomore forward Armando Bacot, as the Tar Heels are close to opening their season.

The THI trio discusses Bacot’s game, what his role may be this year, how he fits into UNC’s deep front court, and what areas of his game might be more efficient than in previous seasons.

*Video edits by Jacob Turner.



