Bateman Discusses Unit's Growth, Young DL, Gamecocks & More

CHAPEL HILL- North Carolina defensive coordinator Jay Bateman met with the media Tuesday as the Tar Heels continue preparing for their game versus South Carolina in the Duke’s Mayo Bowl.

Bateman discussed his unit’s potential, looked ahead to the Gamecocks, the potential impact of Travis Shaw, other newcomers, and much more.

Above is the full video of Bateman’s presser and below are some with notes and pulled quotes from what he had to say:





*North Carolina’s defense had its fair share of problems this season. The Tar Heels are ranked 94th in rush defense, allowing 169.9 yards per game. UNC was slightly better at stopping the pass ranking 81st in pass defense. However, Bateman’s unit started to flash its potential late in the year with an impressive 58 minutes against NC State, and against Pittsburgh, when the Heels held the Panthers scoreless in the second half of regulation. Bateman is now looking for the positive momentum to continue into the bowl game and next season.

“Yeah, I think we I made some strides,” said Bateman. “I think we were able to play what we're good at more, and I think that's going to be really important going forward. I think the defensive line really started to show up. I felt like the d-line, again in the NC State was a pretty dominant force. I think that would just continue, I think obviously adding those kids (freshmen) to it.

“Then you look at Kevin Hester, and I look at how much Myles Murphy has improved. I just think the inside kids are going to be really good, and we got to find a way to replace the production we were getting from Tomon (Fox). I do think we're making progress; I think the middle part of the year was really disappointing and I think our kids learned a lot of lessons and I think we really improved.”





*Going into the 2022 season, Bateman will have nine defensive linemen or outside linebackers who earned a Rivals 4 or 5-star rating as high school prospects. As the talent along the front continues to mature, Bateman expects the group to be the strength of the defense moving forward.

“I think in college football to be really good on defense you have to have a really good front,” he said. “I think you look at the four teams in the playoffs, they've got really good front defenders. I do believe that I think the improvement Jahvaree Ritzie has made is off the charts. Working with him these last eight (or) nine practices, it's off the charts, he's a true freshman, so yeah, he's really improved.

“Obviously, we're very happy with Myles (Murphy). Keeshawn (Silver)I think is improved, Keeshawn has had some injury things, and some nagging, things nothing major. But I think he's improved he's got a ton of reps these last eight (or) nine practices so getting into a bowl and being able to practice as much as we've been able to practice, and we've practiced hard.

“I think (UNC) Coach (Mack) Brown has done a great job of managing our kids, some of the older kids, but getting the younger kids some real work. I feel like we've had another spring practice with these guys. I'm excited about the front I think it's gonna be a real strength of our team here start next year.”





*With the announcement that former Oklahoma quarterback Spencer Rattler would be transferring to South Carolina next season, USC’s presumed starter for the bowl game Jason Brown has decided to transfer and will not play against the Tar Heels. Bateman insists that his group will be ready for whatever surprises South Carolina may have up its sleeve.

“I don't know how much the offense changed as an overall picture with the three quarterbacks,” Bateman said. “I think with Luke Doty, it was probably a little bit more quarterback run than the other two. We've prepared for the body of the offense. We've talked to our kids about we've got to be ready for wildcat number five the receiver at quarterback. We got to be ready for all of it, that’s the great thing about a bowl game.

“People get two weeks to prepare for you, and you better have a good answer to things. I feel like our bowl plans have been awesome, like just how we've practiced, how we prepared since I've been here. This year's been no different, so I'm excited to watch our kids play. I think we'll play really hard, and I think we'll be ready for all the new things they're gonna throw at us.”





*For 58 minutes against NC State, UNC’s defense looked like the defense its fanbase expected coming into the year. With two minutes remaining, broken tackles missed assignments, and penalties once again cost the Heels a game. Bateman thinks it is important to learn the mistakes, but move on.

“Ultimately, it's on us, it is on me as a coach, and the rest of the coaches,” explained Bateman. “Ultimately when we get in those situations, we have got to play the coverage the right way. Our kids have pride in how they compete and how they prepare. I think when you make a mistake like that, you gotta own it.

“You gotta come back in you, gotta watch it. you can say why did this happen? Then you gotta move forward from it. That is what we have tried to do, and it was not easy, and it is a hard thing to think about and watch and all that stuff. But you got to learn from it and i think we will.”







