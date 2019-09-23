CHAPEL HILL – North Carolina defensive coordinator Jay Bateman and offensive coordinator Phil Longo met with the media for their weekly press conference Monday at the Kenan Football Center and the topics focuses on correcting the Tar Heels’ wrongs and this week’s opponent, No. 1 Clemson. Here are a few notes from what they had to say along with their pressers:



Jay Bateman

*UNC’s defense had been quite effective on third downs through the first three games, allowing conversions 28.9 percent of the time, which had the Tar Heels at No. 26 in the nation. App State, however, converted 7 of 15 attempts, a few times when quarterback Zac Thomas ran for first downs. One of his runs went for 50 yards. Mack Brown said Saturday containment was an issue, Bateman agrees. “Certainly on the long run we lost containment,” Bateman said. “Sometimes, containment issues are a byproduct of the pressure we’re running. We’re tying to flush him a certain way, so the one third down he converted when (linebacker) Jeremiah (Gemmel) got the targeting penalty, we have a guy coming scot free and he falls down, so I don’t have a great answer for that. Don’t fall down. “So, I think part of that is guys doing their job and staying up and if you have a chance to make a play make a play. Most third downs this year, when we’ve had the opportunity, we’ve made those plays.”

*The Heels are thin just about everywhere, but the secondary is a group where the team simply couldn’t afford any injuries yet it got one during the App State game when junior safety Myles Wolfolk went down. It required the staff do some shuffling which means playing true freshmen. “We’ll see what the doctors say,” Bateman said about Wolfolk, who is listed as questionable for Saturday’s game versus Clemson. “We put D.J. (Ford) back there against App State and I thought he did well. I think Don Chapman and Cam Kelly are both really talented young guys that we’re excited to play and they’re going to have to play some. I thought when Cam Kelly went in he flew around pretty good. I love Wolf (Wolfolk). My son’s eight and if you told me my son was going to be Myles Wolfolk when he’s 21, I’d sign off on it right now. So, I’m hopeful we’ll have him soon."



Phil Longo