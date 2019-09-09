CHAPEL HILL – North Carolina offensive coordinator Phil Longo and defensive coordinator Jay Bateman met with the media Monday for their weekly press conferences to discuss the win over Miami and other elements of their units.

*Longo said during fall camp that Sam Howell had an “It Factor,” is his performance through the first two games, leading the Tar Heels to comebacks wins in the fourth quarters of both contests examples of what Longo was talking about?

“I think so, I really do,” Longo said. “he has just a calmness about him. I heard Mack (Brown) talking about it at some point over the weekend, there’s just a very natural poise. He’s mature for his age.

“It’s interesting because he’s sitting in a high school classroom in December and he is leading us to two comeback wins in the fourth quarter. It lends to his demeanor and also, he’s supremely confident right now and I think players at any position have confidence when they know what they’re doing.”





*Among the things Longo wasn’t happy with from Saturday’s game?

“I thought we were happy with our short yardage stuff in our opening game (but) we did not perform as well short yardage Saturday against Miami. They were very good up front and we needed to win the physical battle and get a little bit better control of the line of scrimmage in the short yardage situations. That’s one are.

“I think I’ll never be happy with third downs. It could be 40, 50, 60-percent – third down is the toughest down in football, but you’re constantly working to do better on third down.”

Longo was happy there was just one penalty, and Mack Brown said it was the staff’s fault, and Longo was also glad the Heels didn’t turn over the ball.





*The fourth-and-17 play when Sam Howell converted a 20-yard pass to Toe Groves was an obvious topic Monday. Brown said after the game Saturday Longo had to convince him to go for it, what does Longo say?

“He says that, we had a conversation about there’s two scenarios,” Longo said. “Is there a chance to manage the clock? There really wasn’t. So the best option was to go for it. You don’t feel great when you just gave up two sacks so we went with a different protection and went with a clear-out concept. We have two in the offense that we like and I just chose the one I thought was better for Miami, Toe ran a really, really good route and we did a good job of picking up their third-down pressure and Sam threw a dime and got us the first down.”



