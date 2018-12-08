Jay Bateman, the defensive coordinator at the United States Military Academy, has agreed to hold the same role at North Carolina, in which he will share with Tommy Thigpen, multiple sources have confirmed to Tar Heel Illustrated.

Thigpen, a holdover from Larry Fedora's staff, was named last week by UNC as a co-defensive coordinator.

Bateman is in his fifth season as Army’s defensive coordinator. The Black Knights are currently ranked No. 9 in the nation in total defense allowing 293.5 yards per game. They are No. 12 in rushing defense (108.2 yards per contest) and No. 20 in passing yards allowed at 185 yards. However, Army is No. 80 in pass efficiency defense.

Army is No. 13 in scoring defense allowing 18.0 points per contest. Earlier this season, the Black Knights took Oklahoma to overtime in Norman before falling 28-21. They limited the Sooners to just 18 first downs and 355 total yards that night.

The 2017 Army defense finished the season ranked No. 14 in the nation defending the red zone and No. 32 in total defense. It was also No. 32 in scoring defense for a team that went 10-3. Army is currently 10-2.

Bateman is a Broyles Award nominee this season for his work with the Black Knights. Bateman has coached for 19 seasons at Hamden-Sydney, Siena, Richmond, Lehigh, Elon, Ball State (2011-13) and Army for the last five seasons.