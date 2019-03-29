Chapel Hill -- Tyler Baum pitched a gem to lead the Tar Heels to a series opening win over Duke, 1-0, on beautiful Friday night at Boshamer Stadium. Baum tossed a career high 8.2 scoreless innings, surrendering only two hits, while striking out six and walking just two to give him his fourth win of the season. The game was scoreless until the bottom of the seventh, when a Dylan Harris sac fly plated Dylan Enwiller for the first and only run of the game. That lone run proved to be all Baum needed, as he just kept on rolling, still reaching the mid-90s on the radar gun even after his 100th pitch of the game. After returning to the mound for the ninth at 108 pitches, it was a short leash for the junior. Following a two-out walk, Austin Love was brought in to shut the door and help bring the Tar Heels back to .500 in conference play.

KEY MOMENTS

Between the second and third innings, the kids' base race took an exciting turn. Rather than running only around the bases, one contestant kept running down the left field line and made his way around the entire field. He returned to the infield to high fives and a standing ovation from fans and players alike in what was a truly electric moment. Baum got into trouble for the first time in the fourth. After a back-to-back two out singles, Harris tracked down a hard-hit line drive to get out of the inning. Ike Freeman legged out a one-out double to right center. Caleb Roberts and Danny Serretti both barely missed leaving the yard, and each flew out to the warning track to end the inning. After Sabato reached on a dropped third strike, Ashton McGee executed a perfect hit-and-run to advance Dylan Enwiller to third. Martorano then walked to load the bases for Dylan Harris. Harris lifted a sac fly to plate Enwiller and score the game's first, and only, run.

NOTABLES

Baum worked the first 4.2 innings without allowing a hit. The only base runners prior to that reached on an error and a walk. Baum worked a career high 8.2 innings and threw 116 pitches in the process. That marks a new career high in innings pitched. Baum's 8.2 innings is the longest outing of the season by any Tar Heel pitcher. The last time a pitcher went further was Rodney Hutchinson's complete game last season in a 2-1 win over NC A&T. Baum's two hits allowed are the second fewest of any outing in his career. His lowest was one hit through 6.0 IP against UNCW during his freshman season. The first run of the game was not scored until the bottom of the seventh inning. That marks the latest into a game this year for the first run to be scored, passing the bottom of the fifth inning against Liberty.

PITCHER RECORDS

Win: Baum (5-2) Loss: Gross (3-2) Save: Love (3)

UP NEXT